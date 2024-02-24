ALLEGED N40M FRAUD: Court Orders Remand of Pastor Couple

The Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court, Yaba, presided over by Magistrate Adeola Olatubosun, has ordered the remand in jail of a pastor couple, pastors, Azuka and Mary Ohez, over their alleged involvement in fraud to the tune of about N40m. Magistrate Olatubosun made the order after the arraignment of the defendants behind a closed door in the chamber of the Magistrate by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on two two-count charges.

In the charge slammed against the duo alongside others now at large, the defendants, on July 13, 2023, at Oba Ayoka Street, Lagos, did conspire among themselves to commit felony to wit; stealing and receiving proceeds of crime, property of Climax Lubricants Industries, Lagos, and thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

On the second count charge, the couple, and others now at large, at Kingdom Power International Christian Praying Centre, Ishashi, Lagos, in Lagos, did knowingly receive the total sum of Thirty-Three Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Nine Thousand, Thirty Naira (N33,829,30) through their bank account numbers 2033723459 and 5600923549 from one Chijioke Ezekirian ‘m’ being proceeds of sales, property of Climax Lubricants Industries, Lagos and thereby, committed an offence punishable under Section 328(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

But the couple pleaded not guilty to the charge, prompting their counsel, A. J. Alagbu, to pray to the court to grant them bail in the most liberal terms without a taxpayer’s condition. However, the police through their lawyer, Bello Umar, who did not oppose the request, urged the court to make the condition such that they would not jump bail. In her ruling, Magistrate Olatubo- sun granted the couple bail in the sum of N10m each with two sureties and a landed property within the court’s jurisdiction. She also ordered that the address of the sureties must be verified by the Registrar. The matter was thereafter adjourned until May 13 for trial.