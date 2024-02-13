Alleged N40m Fraud: Court Orders Remand Of Lagos-Based Engineer

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Akintayo Aluko, has, ordered the remand of an engineer, Adeleke Adebesin, in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) over alleged fraud to the tune of N40 million.

Engineer Adebesin will remain in custody until March 11, 2024, when his bail application will be heard and determined by the judge.

It would be recalled that the engineer was dragged before the court by the Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), alongside his company, Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nig. Ltd and one James Oladimeji Ogunsango, said to be at large.

At the resumption of the hearing of the case, the counsel for the defendant, E. N. Offiah, told the court that he was just being briefed on the matter and that he needed a short date to file his client’s bail application.

As a result, Justice Aluko, while adjourning until March 11 for the hearing of the bail application, ordered that the defendant be remanded in the custody of the NCoS.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Sylvester Azubike, the 53-year-old engineer, had sometime in 2019, induced a Lagos businessman, Taiye Fajana, the chairman of Twins Faja Nigeria Ltd, to deliver to him the sum of N40 million.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravened Sections 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offence Act, No. 14 of 2006 and is punishable under Section 1(3) of the said Act. And Section 1(a)(i) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, 2004.

The charge reads: “That you Engr. Adeleke Adebesin ‘M’, Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nig. Ltd And James Oladimeji Ogunsango now at large sometime in March 2019 in Lagos, within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud, by means of a Contract of Sale, induced one Mr Taiye Fajana, the Chairman of Twins Faja Nigeria Limited, to deliver to you, the sum of N40 million, by falsely representing to him that you own a piece or parcel of land situate, lying at Lekki-Epe Expressway, beside Farapark Estate Sangotedo Ajah in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, which you said is available for sale for N40 million, and the money represented the cost of purchase of the property and that you were ready, willing, and prepared to hand over the said property to him which representation you knew to be false or does not believe to be true, by this conduct, you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud related Offence Act, No. 14 of 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the said Act.

“That you, Engr. Adeleke Adebesin ‘M’ and Kings Intercontinental Homes And Properties Nig. Ltd, sometime in March 2019 in Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while operating under the name and style of Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nig Ltd, issued a bank cheque with cheque number 20218203 and Account number 0023434962, dated 30th day of October 2019, in the sum of N20 million, drawn in favour of Twins Faja Nig Ltd as part-payment of a refund of N40 million which you obtained through your Company’s account from Twins Faja Nigeria Limited, however, upon presentation of the cheque for payment was dishonoured for lack of sufficient fund in the account against which the cheque was issued to meet the value of the said cheque and by this conduct, you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a)(i) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, 2004

“That you, Engr. Adeleke Adebesin ‘M’ And Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nig Ltd sometime in March 2019, in Lagos within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, while operating under the name and style of Kings Intercontinental Homes and Properties Nig Ltd, issued a bank cheque with cheque number 20218202 and account number 0023434962 dated 5th day of February 2020, in the sum of N20 million, drawn in favour of Twins Faja Nig Ltd as part-payment of a refund of N40 million, which you obtain through your company’s account from Twins Faja Nigeria Limited, however, upon presentation of the cheque for payment was dishonoured for lack of sufficient fund in the account against which the cheque was issued to meet the value of the said cheque and by this conduct, you hereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(a)(i) of the dishonoured cheques (Offences) Act, 2004.”