Alleged N400m Scam: IGP Seeks Arrest Of Andy Uba

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun on Wednesday formally asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of former Senator Andy Uba who once represented Anambra South over a N400 million job scam.

The police intend to arrest Uba and bring him to court for trial following the persistent absence of Uba to appear in court for arraignment over the alleged appointment fraud.

New Telegraph recalls that the trial judge, Justice Mohammed Umar had, in July, slated Wednesday, September 24 for the arraignment of Uba and his co-defendant, Benjamin Etu.

However when the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/538/2024 was called on Wednesday, counsel to the defendants, C.L Odiniru apologized for Uba’s absence and said the former senator is sick and receiving treatment in the United States (US).

Counsel to the prosecution (IGP), Aminu Abdullahi, however told the court that the defense counsel had, during previous proceedings in the matter, given sickness as reason for the absence of the first defendant without adducing any documentary evidence to show that he is actually sick and cannot face his trial.

Abdullahi prayed the court to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the former senator.

Defense counsel, Odiniru, opposed the application for a bench warrant and following a directive of the court, said the defense has obtained documents showing that Uba is receiving treatment abroad.

Responding, Abdullahi said granting the application for bench warrant will be in the best interest of justice.

Justice Umar who was apparently angry over the repeated absence of Andy Uba, said the court will do whatever it takes to ensure that he is present to face his trial if he failed to come to court on the next adjourned date.

“I will give you another opportunity by giving you another date. This case must be heard this year. Even if it means issuing a bench warrant of arrest, the court will do that,” the judge said and adjourned the matter till October 28, 2025 for Uba and his co-defendant to take their plea.