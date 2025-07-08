Alleged N400m Fraud: AGF Gives Goahead For Trial Of Andy UBA, Accomplice

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) has given the InspectorGeneral of Police (IGP) of Police the permission to prosecute Sen. Andy Uba over allegations bordering on fraud to the tune of N400 million.

IGP’s counsel, A.M. Abdullahi, told Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday upon resumed hearing in the matter.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the prosecution had, on March 5, amended a twocount charge filed against Uba and his co-defendant, Benjamin Etu, before the former trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo.

The police had earlier named Uba, the former Senator representing Anambra South, and two others in the first charge marked: FHC/ ABJ/CR/538/2024.

The co-defendants, in the two-count charge filed Oct. 10, 2024 by Abdulrashid Sidi in the Legal/ Prosecution Section at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, were Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu as 2nd and 3rd defendants respectively.