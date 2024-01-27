Alleged N4.8BN Fraud: Lawyers to Adopt Final Addresses on Ibeto’s Appeal, May 7

Barring any last-minute change, law- yers involved in the N4.8bn fraud charge slammed against the Chairman of Ibeto Energy Development Company, Chief Cletus Ibeto, will on May 7, 2024, adopt their final written addresses before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal. Ibeto had approached the Appellate Court seeking to nullify the bench warrant issued against him by the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja. But the Economic and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is asking the Appeal Court, presided over by Justice Muhammed Mustapha, to dismiss Ibeto’s Appeal. The anti-graft agency also insisted that the High Court of Lagos State has the power to order the arrest of the businessman, notwithstanding that he filed a preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction to try him.

Before this time, the lower court, presided over by Justice Ismail Ijelu had on November 3, 2023, ordered the arrest of the Defendant after he failed to appear before the court on four different occa- sions to take his plea over an alleged N4.8 billion fraud despite repeated hearing notices served on him. It is recalled that the EFCC had filed the fraud charge against Ibeto and his companies, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Ltd, on a 10-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, forgery and fraudulent use of documents. But not satisfied with the directive of the Ikeja High Court, and the refusal of the presiding judge to entertain his preliminary objection, Ibeto initiated an appeal before the Appeal Court, with the formulation of seven grounds for appeal.

In his argument before the Court of Appeal, the Appellant’s lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN, suggested that Ibeto’s preliminary objection raised the issue of constitutional territory and that it is of such a threshold nature that it demands to be heard and determined before arraignment. Chief Olanipekun further maintained that his presence in court and his arraignment are not mandatory or preconditions for the hearing of a preliminary objection touching on the court’s jurisdiction, which was already ripe for adjudication. The SAN, therefore, urged the Court of Appeal to set aside or vacate the warrant of arrest and also strike out the suit before the lower court. In his opposition to Ibeto’s prayers, the counsel for the anti-graft agency, Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, maintained that it is only when the Appellant appears before the lower court and takes his plea to the charge that issues are joined in a criminal trial and that until this happens, he is technically not under the jurisdiction of the court.

Jacobs, who further explained that the appearance of the Appellant’s counsel is not sufficient because the law empowers the court when satisfied that the Defento issue a bench warrant against him to secure his presence in court, added that the intention of the lawmaker in enacting Section 396 (2) of ACJA is that any objection regarding the validity of Information or a charge should only be raised after the plea of the Defendant has been taken. In his words: “It is not the intention of the lawmakers to give a Defendant who is challenging the validity of an Informa- tion or a charge preferred against him the liberty to stay in his house and brief a counsel to appear in court on his behalf without him appearing in court. “It is clear that the lower court was patient with the Appellant enough, but the Appellant deliberately refused to appear before the court. “It is, therefore, unfair for the Appellant to argue that the lower court disregarded its record.

The Appellant and the other Defendants delayed the proceedings by their deliberate refusal to attend the court’s proceedings.” During proceedings, Jacobs confirmed before the court that Ibeto had approached the EFCC seeking to enter a plea bargain arrangement and pay the money he allegedly obtained from the nominal complainant, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie. However, Chief Olani- pekun refuted knowledge of the discussion, insisting before the Appellate Court that his client told him to continue with the Appeal. This prompted the three-member panel of the Court of Appeal to fix May 7 for the adoption of final addresses by parties. The other members of the panel are Justice Folashade Ojo and Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero.