Alleged N4.8bn Fraud: Court Issues Bench Warrant Against Cletus Ibeto

The Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja, presided over by Justice Ismail Ijelu, has issued a bench warrant on the Chairman/CEO of Ibeto Energy Development Company, Cletus Ibeto, for failing to appear before it to stand trial on allegations bordering on a 4.8bn fraud.

Justice Ijelu took the decision after entertaining a motion moved by the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs, SAN, who hinted to the court that the defendant had flagrantly failed and refused to appear in court despite repeated hearing notices served on him.

The anti-graft agency dragged Ibeto alongside his companies, Ibeto Energy Development Company and Odoh Holdings Ltd over alleged fraud to the tune of N4.8 billion fraud.

The Commission specifically instituted a 10-count charge of conspiracy, fraud, forgery and fraudulent use of documents.

On September 28 and October 5, Ibeto’s arraignment was stalled due to his failure to appear in court, even though he was represented by his lawyers.

His lawyer, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, on the two occasions, informed Justice Ijelu that his client was absent due to ill health. He, however, promised to produce him in court on Friday.

But when the case was called, Ibeto was represented by another counsel, Dada Awosika, SAN, who also told the judge that the defendant was sick and could not attend court.

As a result of this development, the EFCC lawyer prayed to the judge to issue a bench warrant for the arrest of the businessman.

The prosecutor contended that the defendant was in Lagos and the Commission could have arrested him, but it did not have the order of the court to do so.

According to Jacobs, “Senior lawyers cannot come to court and waste the court’s time. We urge the court to grant us a warrant of arrest to force the defendant to court.”

In handing down his ruling, Justice Ijelu declared that the defence counsel did not adduce any compelling reason for the court to grant his request for adjournment.

While holding that the court does not exist for frivolities as it only existed for dispensing justice, Justice Ijelu insisted that, “The defence counsel decided to waste the court’s time. The court is the symbol of the state and not an object of ridicule.

“Although the senior counsel appeared in this matter for the first time, two senior counsels have previously appeared and promised that the defendant will appear for his arraignment.

“In the absence of any cogent excuse to produce the defendant for arraignment, a bench warrant is hereby issued against the defendant.”

The matter has been adjourned until November 15, 2023, for the arraignment of the defendant.