Alleged N4.6bn Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Bauchi Commissioner

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will today arraign Yakubu Adamu, Commissioner of Finance, Bauchi State, over alleged N4.6 billion money laundering allegation.

Adamu, alongside a firm, Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd, will be arraigned before Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court in Abuja on a six-count of money laundering charge marked: FHC/ ABJ/CR/694/2025.

Although Adamu and his co-defendant were to take their plea yesterday, the case could not proceed due to the absence of EFCC’s lawyer and the defendants.

However, the defendants’ team of lawyers, led by Chief Gordy Uche, SAN, was in court. Justice Nwite then adjourned the matter until Dec. 24 for plea.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while Adamu is the 1st defendant, Ayab Agro Products and Freight Company Ltd is the 2nd defendant. The charge is dated and filed on Dec. 19 by Samuel Chime at the Legal and Prosecution Department of EFCC.