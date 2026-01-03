Alleged N4.6bn Fraud: Court Admits Bauchi Commissioner To Bail On Stringent Conditions

The Federal High Court in Abuja, has granted stringent bail conditions on Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu in the alleged N4.6 billion fraud charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial Judge, Justice Emeka Nwite, yesterday admitted the commissioner to bail in the sum of N500 million with two sureties to stand for him. The two sureties must have landed properties either in Maitama, Asokoro or Gwarinpa districts of Abuja.

They must also deposit original copies of the Certificate of Occupancy of the properties with the court throughout the period of trial. In addition, the sureties are to deposit their international passports with the court registrar while the commissioner must not travel out of Nigeria without express order of the court.

Justice Nwite also ordered that both the defendant and the two sureties must also submit their recent passport photographs with the court. The court also ordered that pending the perfection of the bail conditions, the commissioner must be remanded in Kuje Prison.

The commissioner, Adamu, and Ayab Agro Products were arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering to the tune of N4.6 billion.

The EFCC had, in the charge marked: FHC/ A B J / C R / 6 9 4 / 2 0 2 5 , named Adamu and the company as the 1st and 2nd defendants. The charge is dated and filed on December 19, by the Legal and Prosecution Department of EFCC. The court later adjourned till January 20, for trial.