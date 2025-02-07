Alleged N3bn Fraud: ICPC Arrests NSCDC Deputy Commandant

Share

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has announced the arrest of a Deputy Commandant of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Adam Iman Yusuf, over the alleged diversion of N3 billion.

The suspect was taken into custody from his Gwagwalada residence in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by operatives of the anti-corruption agency.

The Director of the Public Enlightenment and Education, Demola Bakare, who made this disclosure in a statement signed on Friday, alleged that Yusuf was used as a front by a former Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), to divert public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

The ICPC further alleged that in the course of investigation, detectives traced the stolen funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

The Naval Chief, and the companies mentioned could, however, not be reached for their respective responses to the allegation.

Part of the statement reads: “ICPC investigations revealed that former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Usman Jibrin (rtd.), allegedly orchestrated the fraud through Yusuf and former Brigadier General Ishaya Bauka Gangum (rtd.).

“The alleged scheme reportedly involved the diversion of public funds using 92 fictitious companies that were not registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC).

“An investigation by the ICPC traced these funds to Lahab Integrated, Gate Coast Properties, and other affiliated companies, leading to the acquisition of over 18 properties, including filling stations.

“Four of these properties have been forfeited to the government so far, while legal proceedings continue over the remaining assets”.

The Commission assured of intensified efforts to apprehend other suspects at large.

Share

Please follow and like us: