Alleged N3bn Fraud: HEDA Petitions EFCC Against Ex-FRIN Boss

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute the Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria (FRIN) DirectorGeneral Adepoju Adeshola over the alleged diversion of public funds and abuse of office between 2015 and 2022 while he was in charge of the body.

In a petition to the EFCC by Chairman Olanrewaju Suraju, HEDA alleged that the funds meant for environmental protection, research, and infrastructure projects were misappropriated. According to the group, approximately N913 million budgeted for the National Afforestation Programme between 2018 and 2021 was allegedly diverted.

It also cited an alleged N240 million frauds linked to the “Fencing of Trial Afforestation Project” in 2018. HEDA further alleged that over N2 billion in research grants from the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), including a specific N300 million COVID-19 intervention fund, remain unaccounted for.

The organisation also alleged that before leaving office, Adeshola oversaw the sale of serviceable government vehicles at heavily discounted prices.