Alleged N33.2bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Case Against Dasuki, Others

An Abuja High Court yesterday adjourned the trial of former National Security Adviser, retired Col. Sambo Dasuki until October 21 to enable the EFCC to list a witness to testify in the case.

Dasuki is standing trial on an amended 32-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, dishonest release and receiving various sums of money to the tune of N33.2 billion.

He was accused of misappropriation of security funds in the accounts of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), alongside a former General Manager with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-Kusa. Others are two firms: Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

The EFCC arraigned the four defendants afresh on March 25 and accused Dasuki, among others, of releasing the equivalent of N10 billion in foreign currencies from the NSA’s account. The account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the 2014 presidential primary election of the then ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Dasuki and his codefendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges, marked as FCT/ HC/CR/43/2015. At the resumed hearing of the case ,the prosecution witness, Adariku Michael, a detective with the EFCC informed the court that the anti-corruption commission received intelligence report on Sept. 21, 201.