Alleged N32bn Fraud: Why I Withdrew Criminal Case Against Fidelity Bank MD, By AGF

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGR), Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), has said the decision to discontinue the criminal charge against the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, reflects a commitment to upholding justice and fairness.

This is contained in a statement issued by the AGF’s Special Assistant on Communication and Publicity, Mr Kamarudeen Ogundele, yesterday in Abuja.

The AGF explained that the decision followed a careful review of the case, which found no connection between Onyeali-Ikpe and the charge, as she was neither the account officer nor the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank when the account used in the alleged fraudulent scheme was opened.

He said: “As the chief law officer of the federation, the AGF has the constitutional power to enter a nolle prosequi, discontinuing a prosecution where it is deemed necessary to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

“The Attorney General’s decision is guided by the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law, and we have every confidence that this decision is in the best interest of justice and the public.”

