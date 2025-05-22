Alleged N32bn Fraud: Court Hears Jurisdiction Objection In Case Against Ukutt, Others June 5

Share

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on June 5 hear all pending motions in the N32 billion alleged fraud case filed by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against Victor Ukutt and Whoba Ugwunna Ogo (reportedly at large).

The case involves allegations of unlawful conversion of funds belonging to Woobs Resources Limited. The court set the date following a request by the prosecution lawyer, E.T.C. Emezina, for more time to respond to a jurisdictional challenge raised by the defendants.

When the case was called on Wednesday, Emezina appeared for the prosecution, while Femi Falana, SAN, represented the first and third defendants.

Ayodele Akintunde, SAN, appeared for the second defendants Emezina informed the court that the first defendant, Ukutt, was present and should be ordered into the dock, being a criminal matter.

She also noted a pending motion seeking to compel Ukutt’s appearance in the dock and urged the court to prioritize its hearing. Falana opposed the request, citing a preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

He argued that jurisdictional issues take precedence and must be determined before any further steps in the proceedings. He urged the court to dismiss the prosecution’s application.

Justice Lewis-Allagoa agreed that the application challenging jurisdiction must be heard and determined first. Upon agreement by the parties, the court adjourned the matter to June 5 for hearing of the preliminary objection.

The Federal Government had earlier filed an eight-count charge against the defendants, accusing them of conspiracy, fraudulent conversion, obtaining by false pretenses, forgery and money laundering.

