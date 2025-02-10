Alleged N30m Fraud: Ogun AMORAN Chairman Faces EFCC Probe

Share

The Chairman of the Ogun State Amalgamated Motorcycles and Riders Association (AMORAN), Chief Taofiq Sokoya, also known as Danku, has been dragged before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over an alleged fraud to the tune of N30 million.

Chief Sokoya was dragged before the anti-graft agency by his former principal, Chief Nurudeen Aina (Alowonle), who is accusing him of financial misconduct.

The above revelations are contained in a letter dated February 3, 2025, issued by Aina’s lawyer, Bamidele Ogundele.

According to the letter addressed to the EFCC, Aina had instructed Sokoya to sell his property, a duplex and two self-contained flats at GRA Quarters, Ewuga Street, Sagamu, for N40 million.

The letter stated that on July 14, 2024, Sokoya allegedly sold the property and only remitted N10 million to Aina, with further allegations of diverting N30 million for personal use.

Ogundele equally alleged that Sokoya used part of the proceeds to purchase a vehicle and later resold the property to one Segun Soyebi (Oscar) for N45 million, yet still failed to refund the missing funds.

The case, the letter added, was then reported to the Special Fraud Unit (SFU) and the anti-graft agency.

In the letter, Sokoya allegedly boasted of his close ties with Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, claiming anti-graft agencies were powerless against him.

Ogundele appealed to Governor Abiodun to intervene and ensure a transparent investigation into the matter.

“Our client has absolute confidence in your transparency and zero tolerance for criminality and brigandage,” the letter added.

