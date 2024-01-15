Alleged N3.6bn Fraud: EFCC Arrests Ex-Minister, Charles Ugwuh

Charles Chukwuemeka Ugwuh, a former Minister of Commerce and Industry has been taken into custody by the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on suspicion of conspiring to commit fraud to the tune of N3.6 billion.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Dele Oyewale who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen said Ugwuh will face charges in court as soon as the investigations are over.

According to the statement, on January 11, 2024, at No. 2, Musa Yar’Adua Way, New Owerri, Imo State, Ugwuh and Chief Geoffrey Ekenma were taken into custody in response to a petition filed with the commission by a new generation bank, alleging that the ex-minister’s company, Ebony Agro Industries Ltd, was involved in a fraud.

It added that Ugwuh and Ekenma, the managing director of Ebony Agro Industries Ltd, are suspected of having applied for and been granted a bank loan facility for the purpose of buying and manufacturing polished rice.

But the petitioner claimed that the suspects had not fulfilled their bank responsibilities, and that attempts to collect the loan from them had been fruitless.