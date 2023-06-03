Alleged N2bn Fraud: Efcc Quizzes Ex-women Affairs Minister, Tallen

There were strong indications last night that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may have taken in a former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, for interrogation. Highly-placed sources, who spoke in confidence with Saturday Telegraph, said Tallen was being quizzed in connection with alleged fraud to the tune of N2 billion.

According to one of the sources: “A former minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, was today, June 2nd, interrogated by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)”. The source further disclosed that the former cabinet member arrived the Abuja zonal office of the anti-graft agency at about 12 noon, upon invitation.

He revealed thus: “The immediate-past Women Affairs Minister who arrived at the Abuja Zonal Command of the Commission on invitation at 12pm was still being grilled by investigators of the Commission as of the time of filing this report (8pm).

“Though details of the allegations against the ex-minister were sketchy, a source familiar with the case informed that it bordered on corrupt enrichment to the tune of N2 billion “Part of the money was allegedly diverted from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project. Efforts to reach the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, for confirmation, were unsuccessful, as at the time of filing this report.