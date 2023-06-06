Alleged N2bn Fraud: Court acquits Ex-HoS, Oronsaye

The Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday discharged and acquitted the former Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Mr. Stephen Oronsaye, of complicity preferred against him in the N2 billion money laundering charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo in his judgement, held that the anti-graft agency failed to by way of credible evidence, establish its case against the former HoS and his co-defendants.

Justice Ekwo stressed that the totality of the evidence the EFCC adduced in the course of the trial was not convincing enough to move the court to convict the defendants.

The court, however, held that the prosecution, failed to effectively discharge the evidential burden that was placed on it by the law.

Consequently, the court discharged and acquitted the defendants of the 27-count the EFCC preferred against them.

Oronsaye was charged before the court in 2015, alongside the Managing Director of Fedrick Hamilton Global Services Limited, Osarenkhoe Afe and three companies- Cluster Logistic Limited; Kangolo Dynamic Cleaning Limited, and Drew Investment and Construction Company Limited.