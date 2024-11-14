Alleged N27bn Fraud: Court Reserves Ruling On Taraba Ex-Gov’s Suit

Share

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court yesterday reserved ruling on the preliminary objections raised by the immediate past Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Darius alongside a former permanent secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Bello Yero.

They were arraigned on 15 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and conversion of public funds to the tune of N27 billion.

The judge reserved the ruling after listening to arguments by parties on the defendants’ preliminary objection to the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter Justice Oriji said his decision to reserve ruling to the time of judgment was in line with the provision of Section 396(3) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Before the judge reserved ruling on the defendant’s preliminary objections, counsel for the former governor, P.H Ogbole (SAN) and Adeola Adedipe (SAN) counsel for Yero urged the court to uphold their objections.

Ogbole told the court that it lacked both constitutional and territorial jurisdiction to hear the case, submitting that the case related to the finances of the state government.

