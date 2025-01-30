Alleged N27bn Fraud: Court Grants Ex-Taraba Gov Permission For Overseas Check-Up

Share

Justice Sylvanus Oriji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court yesterday granted permission to former Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku to travel to Arjam, United Arab Emirates, for his routine check-up.

The judge granted the leave after hearing a motion filed through his counsel Paul Ogbole, (SAN). Ishaku is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), alongside a former permanent secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero.

The defendants were charged with 15 counts of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and conversion of public funds to the tune of N27 billion.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Ogbole said the former governor’s health had deteriorated.

The prosecution counsel Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) said the first defendant/applicant did not specify the duration of his stay in the UAE, adding that this ought to be supplied to the court.

