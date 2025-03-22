Alleged N24.5m Theft: Trial of 3 saleswomen to begin May 12

Share

Barring any last-minute change, the trial of three saleswomen; Olamide Efuntade, Nofisat Hammed, and Aliyat Adio, will begin on May 12, 2025.

It would be recalled that the trio had been arraigned before a Lagos Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba for allegedly conspiring to steal a total of N24.5 million from their employer.

The trio were brought before the court by the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos, on charges of conspiracy and theft.

Counsel for the prosecution, Morufu Animashaun, alleged that the defendants committed the offences between 2024 and March 9, 2025, at their employer’s business premises, located at 27, Nollah Street, Abaranje Road, Ikotun, Lagos State.

According to the prosecution, the alleged stolen funds belonged to Mrs Adenike Adelanwa, the business owner.

The breakdown of the alleged theft is as follows: Olamide Efuntade allegedly stole N13 million, Nofisat Hammed is accused of stealing N10 million, and Aliyat Adio reportedly misappropriated N1.5 million.

The prosecution stated that instead of remitting sales proceeds into the company’s account, the three sales representatives diverted customer payments into their personal bank accounts for private use.

The prosecutor argued that the actions of the defendants violated Sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law, Cap C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015, which address conspiracy and theft.

When the charges were read in court, the defendants pleaded not guilty.

As a result of the defendant’s plea positions, Animashaun requested the court to remand the accused persons in custody until the conclusion of the case.

However, the defence lawyers opposed the request, arguing that the alleged crimes were bailable offences and that the defendants should be granted bail in line with their constitutional rights.

The defence further emphasised that the accused individuals remain innocent until proven guilty and assured the court that they would not abscond if granted bail.

After listening to both arguments, Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje granted each defendant bail in the sum of N2 million, with two responsible sureties in like sum.

As part of the bail conditions, the magistrate ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and provide proof of employment and that their residential and office addresses must be verified by the prosecutor.

According to the court documents, the charge sheet against the defendants reads:

“That you, Olamide Efuntade, Nofisat Hammed, and Aliyat Adio, between 2024 and March 9, 2025, at 27 Nollah Street, Abaranje Road, Ikotun, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, conspired among yourselves to commit felony, to wit, stealing, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 411 of the Criminal Law, Cap C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Olamide Efuntade, between June 2024 and March 9, 2025, at the same address, stole the sum of N13,000,000 (Thirteen Million Naira), property of Adenike Adelanwa, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Law, Cap C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Nofisat Hammed, during the same period, stole the sum of N10,000,000 (Ten Million Naira), property of Adenike Adelanwa, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Law, Cap C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

“That you, Aliyat Adio, during the same period, stole the sum of N1,500,000 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira), property of Adenike Adelanwa, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 287 of the Criminal Law, Cap C17, Vol. 3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.”

