Alleged N2.7bn Fraud: Ex-BPP Director Testifies Against Sirika

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) witness yesterday told an Abuja High Court that Al-Duraq Investment Limited which was registered in 2021 got the contract for the construction of the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport in 2022.

Musa Odiniya, who was a former director, of procurement at the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) made this known while testifying in the alleged N2.7 billion contract fraud against former Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika.

The EFCC arraigned Sirika alongside his daughter, Fatima; Jalal Sule Hamma and Al-Duraq Investment Nigeria Limited, for abuse of office and contract fraud. They are standing trial before Justice Sylvanus Oriji on six counts.

The minister, who served under former President Muhammadu Buhari, was accused of abusing his office as a minister through the award of contracts to a company in which his daughter and her husband had an interest.

