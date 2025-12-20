Alleged N2.2bn Fraud: My Hands Are Clean, Says Ngige

The immediate past Minister for Labour and Employment, Sen Chris Ngige, has dismissed the allegations of N2.2 billion fraud while in office, contending that his hands are clean.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Ngige was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and granted bail by the Court after being remanded in Kuje Prison and four hours after he was granted bail.

Following his release, Nugige appeared at the Caucus meeting of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), at Aso Villa, Abuja.

Ngige, in a statement of appreciation to his friends, family members and colleagues he insisted that no case of fraud was found in the petitions against him, adding that in the last three decades as a public servant and as a Governor, he has not been found wanting in the area of management of resources.

“In all my years of more than three decades of public service, including as Governor of a state, I have not been found wanting in the handling of public funds and use of my office”

“Please note that none of the charges alleges embezzlement, misappropriation, or stealing of public funds”

“My hands are clean, and it will be interesting to see where and how these companies were allegedly given ‘unfair advantage’ in a process over which ministers neither participate in nor control”

Ngige further explained that the duty of presiding over the Tenders Board are the Permanent Secretaries who serve as the Chairmen, noting that the five Companies stated in the petitions have been traditional contenders for contracts but failed the bids.

“Permanent Secretaries serve as Chairmen of Ministerial Tenders Boards, while Managing Directors/ Directors General chair their respective tender boards”

“The five companies mentioned have always competed like all others and, in many instances, failed to win bids”

“In some cases, as we now know, they were even disqualified for not meeting specific requirements.

Once again, thank you all for your support and prayers,” he stated.