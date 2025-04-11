Alleged N1bn Fraud: Kwara’s Ex-Gov Ahmed, Banu Trial Continues

Share

A former Chairman of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Lanre Daibu, has told a Kwara State High Court in Ilorin that the N1 billion loan got from the Board in 2013 was used by the then state government to augment payment of salary of workers and pensioners being owed.

Daibu, who is a witness of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), was testifying in the case of alleged diversion of N5.78 billion Kwara State Education Board (KWSUBEB) against former Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed, and his Finance Commissioner, Demola Banu.

The former Chairman of the Board, who is also a lawyer, added that the former Governor and the ex-Finance Commissioner were not signatories to the SUBEB Account.

Daibu had narrated to the court that the then Commissioner for Fi – nance, Mr. Banu, had approached the Board to explain about paucity of fund in the government’s coffers and the need to request for a N1billion loan from the SUBEB to pay workers and pensioners.

He said the Board had met and sought commitment of the state government’s request in written form, before the release was approved.

The EFCC witness, who had said that the state government would repay the loan from the monthly revenue allocation, added that the money was not paid back before he left office and the Board was dissolved.

