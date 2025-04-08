Alleged N19.4bn Contract Fraud: BPP Director Testifies Against Ex-Aviation Minister

Share

Mr Isaiah Yesufu, a Director of Certification, Compliance and Monitoring at the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), yesterday testified against former Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Sirika and his brother, Ahmad and two companies with abuse of office and contract fraud. The contract was for the construction of the terminal building at Katsina Airport.

Yesufu, who is a prosecution witness, said this in his evidence at the trial of the former minister that the BPP was not aware of the split in contract.

They are being prosecuted on a 10-count before Justice Suleiman Belgore, bordering on abuse of office, criminal breach of trust, and use of position for gratification. The anti-graft commission alleged that the former minister awarded various contracts to his younger brother to the tune of about N19.4 billion.

The EFCC alleged that Sirika did confer an unfair advantage upon Enginos Nigeria Limited whose alter ego is his biological brother, Ahmad, by using his position to influence the award of a contract for the construction of a terminal building at Katsina Airport to tune of N1, 345,586,500.

It further alleged that the former minister used his position to influence the award of a contract for the establishment of Fire Truck Maintenance and Refurbishment Centre at Katsina Airport for the sum of N3, 811,497,685.

It also, among others, alleged that Ahmad and Enginos Nigeria Limited had possession of the aggregate sum of N2,337,840,674.16 which they knew indirectly represented the proceeds of criminal conduct of the former minister. The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

