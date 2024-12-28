Alleged N180m Theft: Dammy Krane Defends VeryDarkMan, Says It’s A Prank

Share

Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, better known as Dammy Krane has disclosed that the alleged N180 million naira missing from social media critic, VeryDarkMan’s NGO wallet was a prank.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Verydarkman claimed that over ₦180 million was stolen from his NGO’s account following a hacking incident.

Explaining that the NGO’s website was compromised, resulting in ₦160 million being transferred, while only ₦20 million remains in the account, VeryDarkMan said “I’ve not been myself these past few days.”

READ ALSO:

Following this, many Nigerians, including fans, colleagues, and Internet personalities have gone haywire and confused about how their money went missing.

“Many questioned and labelled him as a fraudster, stressing that he had squandered the money for his personal gain.

In the heat of the chaos, VeryDarkMan was given an ultimatum of 48 hours to find the missing money or else face the consequences.

However, in a new update on Instagram, Dammy Krane in a viral video revealed that the alleged NGO theft was all a prank.

In the video, Dammy Krane could be seen together with VeryDarkMan as they both laughed jokingly, with Dammy Krane stating that all that had happened was a prank.

He added that the money is intact and VeryDarkMan is renovating a school in Jos with the money.

Share

Please follow and like us: