Alleged N15bn Fraud: Suspected Ponzi Scheme Operator, Ajetunmobi, Opts for Out-Of-Court Settlement

Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, was yesterday, hinted that an alleged Ponzi Scheme Operator, Bamise Samson Ajetunmobi, has written a letter to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), for an out of-court settlement. Ajetunmobi is standing trial on alleged fraud to the tune of N15 billion.

Specifically, Ajetunmobi, alongside his company, Imagine Global Solution Limited, are being tried before the court on an amended 35 count charge of conspiracy, and obtaining the sum of N15 billion, by the office of the AGF on August 12, 2023. Before being arraigned, the Force Criminal Investigation Department (ForceCID) Annex, Alagbon-Ikoyi, Lagos, had through its lawyer, Morufu Animashaun, obtained a remand warrant against the defendant for jumping an administrative bail granted him by the police.

But, before his arraignment by the police, Ajetun- mobi’s case file was taken over by the office of the AGF and was arraigned before the court on an amended 35 counts of conspiracy, and obtaining the sum of N15b on August 12, 2023. He had pleaded not guilty to all the counts of the charge. As a result, Justice Aneke, while ruling on his bail application held that the prosecutor had made a credible submission that the defendant was a ‘flight risk’, as he was arrested by the Interpol in the Ivory Coast, but bail is his constitutional right. Consequently, Justice Aneke directed the defendant to deposit the sum of N5 billion to the court’s Deputy Chief Registrar and also to deposit his international travelling passport.

Ajetunmobi has since been in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS) due to his inability to meet the N5 billion bail sum and other terms granted him by the court. During the resumption of the trial on the matter, Ajetunmobi counsel, Dr B. U. Ukpenna, hinted to the judge that he had written a letter to the office of the AGF to settle the matter out of court. In her response, the prosecutor, Mrs Kehinde Bode Ayeni, after receiving a copy of the letter, asked the court for a short date, to enable the prosecution confirm the authenticity of the letter. Justice Aneke adjourned until June 26, 2024, for a report of settlement.

While the arraignment lasted, Bode-Ayeni told the court that the defendant committed the alleged of- fence between February 2018 to December 2022, at his office complex, located at Plot 29a, Adebisi Ogunniyi Crescent, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos. Among those allegedly defrauded by the defen- dant and the amounts he defrauded them according to the prosecutor are: Abioye Idiris, N3.5 billion; Chikezie Nwokocha (April Breakthrough Ventures) N1.760,740 billion; Edith Agu and her three friends, N236,500 million; and Mr Peter Okonye and his wife, Mrs Thelma Okonye, N1.2 billion, and 31 others.