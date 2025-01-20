Alleged N12.3bn Fraud: Lawyers Protest Non-Service Of Charge On Otudeko, Onasanya, Others

Share

Lawyers representing the Chairman of Honeywell Group, Oba Otudeko, and three others charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged N12.3 billion fraud, today, at the Federal High Court in Lagos, protested the non-service of the charge on their clients by the anti-graft agency.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) proferred a 13-count charge against Otudeko, and a former Managing Director of First Bank Plc, Olabisi Onasanya. Also charged is a former Board Member of Honeywell, Soji Akintayo and a firm, Anchorage Leisure Ltd.

At today’s proceedings before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, the lawyers; Bode Olanipekun (SAN) for Otudeko, Olumide Fusika (SAN) for Onasanya, Kehinde Ogunwumiju (SAN) for Akintayo and Adeogun Philips (SAN) for Anchorage, expressed their displeasure at EFCC’s action.

When the case was called, Olanipekun informed the court that he was appearing in protest in the case, as the charge has not been served on his client.

On his part, Fusika announced appearance for the second defendant and informed the court that he had a copy of the charge, which he printed.

Both Ogunwumiju and Philips also announced their appearance in protest over the non-service of the charge on their clients.

After listening to the lawyers’ complaints, Justice Aneke then raised a question as to the essence of their appearance in court when their clients were yet to be served with copies of the charge.

Responding, Olanipekun told the court that on Jan. 17, 2025, the media was awashed with screaming headlines, indicating that the defendants were to be arraigned today.

He showed several national dailies with the report to the court and also read out portions of the report showing that the defendants were to appear before Justice Aneke.

He described such conduct as being most unfair, especially as no charge was served on his client.

In response, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), told the court that efforts have been made to effect service on the defendants without success.

Oyedepo also told the court that the prosecution had a motion for substituted service at the last known addresses of these defendants. He prayed the court to move his application, and the court granted same.

After moving his application, Onasanya’s lawyer informed the court that he is willing to undertake service of the charge for his client, since he had already taken steps to print same. The charge was consequently served on the lawyer with the court’s permission.

Further hearing in the matter has been adjourned to February 13 for arraignment of the defendants.

In the charge marked FHC/L/20C/2025, the EFCC alleged that the offences were committed between 2013 and 2014 in tranches of N5.2 billion, N6.2 billion, N6.1 billion, N1.5 billion and N500 million.

Share

Please follow and like us: