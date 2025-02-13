Alleged N12.3bn Fraud: EFCC Insists Otudeko Must Appear In Court

Share

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned till March 17, 2025, to rule on an application filed by Oba Otudeko, Chairman of Honeywell Group, challenging the court’s jurisdiction to entertain multiple fraud charges against him.

Otudeko is accused of obtaining N12.3 billion by false pretence, along with three other defendants: Olabisi Onasanya, former Managing Director of First Bank Plc; Soji Akintayo, former board member of Honeywell; and Anchorage Leisure Limited.

As contained in a public statement posted on its verified social media handle, titled: “Alleged N12.3b Fraud: Otudeko’s Fate Hangs in Balance”, the EFCC insisted on the physical appearance of Otudeko in court.

The billionaire, through his counsel, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) filed a fresh application challenging the court’s jurisdiction, which was served on the prosecution on January 29, 2025.

Rotimi Oyedepo, (SAN), prosecuting counsel argued that the hearing of the applications cannot proceed due to Otudeko’s absence.

Oyedepo urged the court to adjourn the court for the attainment of Otudeko, who claims to be abroad for medical reasons and then hear objections after his (the defendant’s) plea.

On the other hand, counsel for the third defendant, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, SAN, argued that the absence of the first defendant is immaterial to the hearing of the application, citing authorities that support the hearing of an application even in the absence of the defendant.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke will rule on the applications on March 17, 2025

