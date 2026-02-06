Alleged N117bn Fraud: Sokoto Panel Submits Report On Tambuwal’s Govt

The Sokoto State Government yesterday received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry set up to review the activities of the immediate past Aminu Tambuwal government.

The panel claimed that more than N117 billion was misappropriated when Tambuwal was in power. The report was presented at a ceremony in Sokoto by the Chairman of the Commission, Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, after months of investigations, public hearings, and examination of official records.

Receiving the report,Governor Ahmed Aliyu commended the commission for what he described as a diligent, impartial, and evidence-driven assignment. He said: “The establishment of this commission was not an act of vendetta, nor was it intended to settle political scores or target any individual.