Alleged N10bn Fraud: Ex-Kwara commissioner faults EFCC

Former Kwara State Commissioner for Finance Ademola Banu has denied being guilty in the fraud allegation made against him and ex-Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-corruption body had arraigned Ahmed on 12 charges bordering on alleged mismanagement of public funds to the tune of N10 billion before Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court Ilorin.

The agency joined Banu and alleged that while being the Commissioner for Finance between January and December 2018, he conspired with Ahmed to convert N411,000,000.00 property belonging to the state government meant for the provision of security.

But Banu said he had no authority over government money as Commissioner of Finance and that he was subject to the directives/approvals of the first defendant.

He also denied EFCC’s claim that he jumped bail and also faulted the agency for declaring him wanted, saying the declaration was unwarranted, unlawful and devoid of due process.

He also said on January 26, 2021, the Nigerian Immigration Service wrote that he had been cleared by the EFCC in his affidavit.

Banu maintained that he did not abscond in the United Kingdom as the EFCC told the court.