Alleged N109.5bn Fraud Highlights Need For Accountability In Public Offices – HEDA

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has said the reported diversion of N109.5 billion in public funds allegedly by a former Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, highlights the urgent need for accountability in public office.

HEDA’s Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, in a statement on Sunday also commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for its unwavering commitment to fighting corruption.

He said that this commitment is evident in the ongoing trial of Idris and others accused of diverting the N109.5 billion.

He also commended the EFCC’s resolve in pursuing the case.

Suraju said, “The massive scale of the alleged fraud highlights the urgent need for accountability in public office. We urge the judiciary to ensure justice is served promptly, as prolonged trials can embolden corruption and erode public trust in our legal system.”

While acknowledging the importance of due process, the anti-corruption group stresses that justice should not be compromised by technicalities or unnecessary delays.

Suraju added, “The judiciary plays a vital role in reinforcing Nigeria’s anti-corruption fight by handling cases like this with urgency and fairness.”

He further demanded the prosecution of States Commissioners of Finance and a governor who were allegedly part of the Paris club refund corruption for which the former Accountant General is standing trial.

“HEDA remains committed to advocating for transparency, accountability, and good governance. The civil society organization calls on all stakeholders in the justice system to work towards a judicial process that strengthens Nigeria’s anti-corruption framework, ensuring those found guilty face the full consequences of the law,” the statement said.

