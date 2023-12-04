Alleged N105 Fraud: Court Remands Group Managing Director

For allegedly defrauding another businessman of a sum to the tune of N105 million, the Group Managing Director (GMD) of Aliqea Group UAE, Dr Muhammad Bashir Shamsudeen Lamido, has been remanded at the Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre.

The GMD was remanded by Justice Olubusola Okunuga of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, after being arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy to obtain by false pretence and money laundering alongside his firm, contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Act in Nigeria.

But he pleaded not guilty to the charge made against him by the anti-graft agency.

In addressing the court, counsel for the defence, Peter Olomola, prayed to the judge to allow Lamido to remain in the custody of the EFCC after the prosecution requested a trial date.

“We have responded to the bail options,” Olomola stated.

However, the counsel for the prosecution, R. A. Abdulrasheed, objected to the defendant’s bail application and informed the court of a counter-affidavit opposing the grounds of bail.

The lawyer urged Justice Okunuga to refuse the bail application, even as he argued that the defendant may not appear in court again regardless of the subject of the health of the defendant as stated by the prosecution.

However, the defence counsel, Ogbeche, insisted that the court should consider his written address, adding that the defendant has a right to bail.

Ogbeche equally assured that the GMD will show up for trial, as he has been receiving medical care at the EFCC facility and under the eye of the commission.

The matter has been adjourned until December 13, 2023, to fix the date for the trial to commence.