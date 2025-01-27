Alleged N100m Fraud: NIRSAL Board Member To Be Arraigned March 4

Share

A board member of the Nigerian Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), Dr Daphne Dafinone, will be arraigned alongside her company, CEDDI Corporation Limited, before Justice Ibrahim Kala of a Federal High Court in Lagos, on March 4, 2025 over alleged N100 million fraud. At the last hearing of the matter, Dafinone was absent in court.

But, her lawyer, Dapo Akinosun (SAN), informed the court that she was away in London receiving medical treatment. The lawyer presented evidence, including a doctor’s letter, photocopies of her passport, and travel stamps, to confirm her overseas location.

Akinosun assured the court that Dr. Dafinone would return to Nigeria by January 28, 2025, and requested an adjournment, a request that the prosecution did not oppose. Justice Kala subsequently adjourned the matter to March 4 for Dafinone’s arraignment.

The charge, marked FHC/C/661C/24, stemmed from a petition filed by Prince Lukman Adeleke, a developer, against Dr Dafinone, CEDDI Corporation Ltd and others.

The petitioner alleged that between April and December 2019, Dr Dafinone conspired to defraud him of N100 million during negotiations for the sale of a property located at 93, Broad Street, Lagos Island.

Adeleke claimed that despite making N100 million payment, Dr Dafinone sold the same property to another buyer, Mrs Ganiyat Ulom. Efforts to resolve the matter through a memorandum of claim was allegedly ignored, prompting Adeleke to seek legal redress.

