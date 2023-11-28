Alleged N1.6bn Fraud: Court Adjourns Emefiele Trial Till January 18

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, adjourned the trial of the embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele over an alleged procurement fraud case to January 18 and 19, 2024 for the continuation of trial.

New Telegraph recalls that Emefiele is standing trial in a six-count amended charge on alleged procurement of vehicles to the tune of N1.6bn.

He had, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted bail on November 17, 2023, to the tune of N300m and two sureties and remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre, pending when he meets his bail conditions.

At the resumed hearing, the Prosecution Witness, who is a top official of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) told the court that Emefiele was not the owner or a shareholder of the April1616 Investment Limited, awarded N1.2bn vehicle supply contract by CBN under Emefiele.

He was led in evidence by EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, while tendering several documents on how the company was incorporated on August 1, 2016.

He further read out the names of the shareholders of the Company which comprises Aminu Yaro, Maryam Abdullahi and Saadatu Yaro as joint owners of the entity.

Emefiele’s lawyer, Mathew Burkaa, who declined to speak on camera, said Emefiele is yet to meet his bail conditions.

Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Federal Government declined to speak on the day’s proceedings.