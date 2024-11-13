Alleged N1.3trn Fraud: EFCC Yet To Establish Any Case Against Okowa –Aide

Share

The Chief Press Secretary to former Governor, Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, Olisa Ifeajika, has dismissed the alleged N1.3 trillion fraud case against his boss by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Ifeajika in a statement said the EFCC has not established any case against Okowa.

He said as is customary with the anti-graft agency, the former governor was invited to answer questions relating to some petitions that were filed against him by some disgruntled elements.

“Upon his return from vacation, and as a man with a clear conscience, Dr Okowa proceeded to the EFCC office in Port Harcourt as requested. The substance of the petitions was that Dr Okowa allegedly corruptly enriched himself and used state resources to acquire 80% stake in Premium Trust Bank.

“He was also alleged to have diverted state resources to build housing estates in Asaba and Abuja and two hotels in Asaba, for himself. “Governor Okowa cleared himself of those allegations as the estate in Abuja is owned by a public figure.

“The ex-governor lives in his own private house in an estate in Asaba that is occupied by other residents who are home owners.

“Similarly, the owners of the hotels in Asaba are persons known to the public and the EFCC, while Okowa has zero financial interest in Premium Trust Bank.

“These are facts that are easily verifiable from the Corporate Affairs Commission and by virtue of the Freedom of Information Act.”

According to Ifeajika, the allegation that the former governor allegedly diverted N1.3 trillion oil derivation funds is as ludicrous as it is outlandish.

“These haters simply latched on to the EFCC invitation to launch a wellorchestrated propaganda, using their hirelings and hack writers in a section of the media. “It is obvious that these people, including their puppets in the media, are bereft of common sense.

Otherwise, how can anybody in his right mind allege that N1.3 trillion was diverted for personal use? “Are we to believe that Okowa’s administration did not pay salaries or execute a single project in eight years?

It will take an individual to appropriate an average of N16 billion every month for eight years to amass a whooping sum of N1.3 trillion as alleged.

“The implication of such a scenario happening is that there will be no money to run the government or pay the salaries of the state’s almost 50,000 workforce.”

Share

