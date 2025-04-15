Alleged N1.3bn Fraud: Peter Okoye Testifies Against Brother

Share

The simmering rift between the famous Okoye brothers — Peter and Jude — of the defunct P-Square musical duo took a dramatic turn yesterday as Peter Okoye took the witness stand against his elder brother in a N1.3 billion fraud trial at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

Jude Okoye, the former manager of the celebrated P-Square group, alongside his company, Northside Music Limited, is facing a seven-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N1.38 billion, $1 million, and £34,537.59.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) brought the charges following a petition filed by Peter Okoye, Jude’s younger brother and onehalf of the now-reunited P-Square.

Among the charges brought against Jude Okoye before the court, presided over by Justice Alexander Owoeye, is the acquisition of property worth N850 million in Ikoyi, Lagos, allegedly with funds traced to unlawful activities.

One of the counts specifically stated: “That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Limited, sometime in 2022, in Lagos, did directly acquire a landed property worth N850,000,000.00, which you knew or reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

