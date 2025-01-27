Alleged N1.3bn Fraud: Court Sets Date For Arraignment Of Obanikoro’s Son, Others

Share

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa of s Federal High Court in Lagos, has set February 27, 2025, as the date for the arraignment of Gbolahan Obanikoro, son of a former Minister of State for Defence, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, and four others over alleged N1.3 billion fraud. Other defendants in the suit are; Adejare Adegbenro, 51; Balmoral International Limited; M.O.B.

Integrated Limited; and DDSS International Company Limited. The arraignment was stalled last Friday owing to the absence of the defendants. When the case was called on that day, the prosecution, represented by M.Y. Bello, informed the court that the business of the day was arraignment of all defendants.

In his response, defence lawyer, Joshua A., stated that his clients were out of the country and that only the companies named in the charge have been served with the charge sheet. He assured the court that the defendants would be present at the next hearing. Justice Lewis-Allagoa subsequently granted the defence’s request and adjourned the case to February 27 for arraignment.

The case, filed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) through the Special Fraud Unit (PSFU) in Ikoyi, Lagos, alleged that the defendants, between May and September 2013, fraudulently obtained N1,356,057,330.43 from a financial institution.

They were further accused of falsely claiming the funds were intended to finance the importation of brand-new cars from Dubai for sale in Nigeria. The defendants were equally accused of converting the funds to personal use.

According to the prosecution, the defendants used the accounts of their companies to transfer and disguise the origin of the funds. The defendants are facing a five-count charge of conspiracy, obtaining by false pretence, and money laundering.

The alleged offences, according to the prosecution, are in violation of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act of 2006 and the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act of 2022.

Share

Please follow and like us: