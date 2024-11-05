Alleged N1.3bn Fraud: Court Orders Arrest Of Dana Air Boss

Share

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja has issued a warrant of arrest against the Managing Director of Dana Air, Hathiramani Ranesh, over alleged refusal to appear in court.

Justice Egwuatu while ruling on the case on Monday held that the arrest of Ranesh is necessary following his refusal to appear in court after he was served with the charge and several proceedings taken in the matter.

According to the Judge, in line with Section 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, the court can issue an arrest warrant against any defendant who refuses to appear in court.

He thereafter adjourned the matter to January 13, 2025, for a hearing.

New Telegraph recalls that on October 10, the Federal Government, through its lawyer, had prayed the court issue a bench warrant for the arrest of Dana Air MD.

It argued that Ranesh had refused to appear for his arraignment in the charge preferred against him by the Office of the Attorney-General of Federation (AGF).

But the defence lawyer had disagreed.

He argued that they had filed a preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter and that the prosecution had already been served.

