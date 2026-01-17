New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 17, 2026
January 17, 2026
Alleged N1.3b Fraud: S’Court Orders Continuation Of Trial Of Lamido, Sons

The Supreme Court has ordered the continuation of trial of former governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Sule Lamido and his two sons, Mustapha and Aminu Lamido in the ₦1.35 billion corruption charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The judgment of the Court of Appeal which in July 2023 set the former governor free was voided and set aside by the Apex Court.

In a judgment on Friday, Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar in a unanimous decision of 5-man panel of Justices held that the appeal by EFCC against the Court of Appeal verdict was meritorious and sustained.

Consequently, the Supreme Court ordered that Lamido and his two sons should go back to the Federal High Court and defend themselves from the EFCC allegations.

Lamido, his sons, one Aminu Wada Abubakar, and their companies, Bamaina Holdings Limited and Speeds International Limited were arraigned before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on a 37-count amended charge, including money laundering and abuse of office.

The EFCC alleged that Lamido, who governed Jigawa from 2007 to 2015, laundered ₦1.35 billion in kickbacks from contractors handling projects funded by the state government.

At the completion of the EFCC case, Lamido and other defendants filed a no case submission on the ground that no prima facie case was established against them.

The Federal High Court in a ruling dismissed the no case submission and held that sufficient evidence had been supplied by EFCC that required them to enter defense.

The former governor took the case to the Court of Appeal which in July 2023 disagreed with the Federal High Court and dismissed the charges against the defendants.

