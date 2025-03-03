New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
Alleged N1.38bn Fraud: Jude Okoye Granted N100m Bail

The former manager of the defunct Nigerian music group, P-Square, Jude Okoye, has been granted N100m bail.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Jude was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and remanded in the Ikoyi prison on Friday.

He was granted bail on Monday, March 3rd 2025, ahead of his trial for alleged N1.38 billion, $1 million and £34,537.59 money laundry charge.

He was granted N100 million bail with two sureties in like sum, each with N100 million landed properties in Lagos.

Okoye is also prohibited from travelling outside the country without approval.

His trial is set to commence on April 14, 2025.

