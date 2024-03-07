Alleged N1.2bn Fraud: Tinubu Suspends REA Boss, Others

Following the alleged N1.2 billion embezzlement, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended three Executive Directors and the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Ahmad Salihijo Ahmed.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Advisor for Media and Publicity said the three other directors who are impacted are Sa’adatu Balgore, the Executive Director of the Rural Electrification Fund, REF; Barka Sajou, the Executive Director of Technical Services; and Olaniyi Alaba Netufo, the Executive Director of Corporate Services.

According to him, the President ordered a wider investigation into the conduct of the officials above.

Accordingly, Tinubu also announced their replacement as follows:

Abba Abubakar Aliyu — Managing Director/CEO,

Ayoade Gboyega — Executive Director, Corporate Services,

Umar Abdullahi Umar — Executive Director, Technical Services and

Doris Uboh — Executive Director, Rural Electrification Fund (REF)

Olufemi Akinyelure — Head of Project Management Unit, Nigeria Electrification Project.