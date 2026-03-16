Alleged N1.2bn Fraud: Court Orders Arrest Of Rolland Elusoji For Evading Trial

Justice Alexander Owoeye of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the police and other security agencies to arrest a businessman, Rolland Oluwasegun Elusoji, anywhere he may be found globally.

The judge’s order for the arrest of the businessman contained in a warrant of arrest marked Form E, issued and signed by the judge on February 18, 2026, was sequel to the prosecution’s request for same.

Elusoji was scheduled to appear in court on February 18, for his trial on the charge of conspiracy, brought under false pretence and fraud of N1.2 billion made against him by operatives of Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), Ikoyi, Lagos.

The PSFU, in a charge marked FHC/L/583c/’25, accused the fleeing businessman and the duo of Oladejo Funmilayo Grace and Abiola Oluwasegun of committing the alleged offences on November 30, 2024, in Lagos.

In the charge, the businessman and his co-defendants were alleged to have fraudulently obtained the money from one, Otunba Seye Famojuro, under the guise of purchasing a vehicle and real-estate property for him.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, CSP Achi Caleb, are contrary to Sections 8(1) and 1(a) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006. The offence is also contrary to Section 21(a) and punishable under Section 18(2) of the Money Laundering [Prevention & Prohibition] Act, 2022.

However, since the charge was filed and served on the defendant through his email address Roland.elusuji@gmail.com (phone no. +1(404) 921-8447), and his law- yer by the order of the court delivered on November 2025, he has not appeared in court to take his plea on the allegations.

The matter has been adjourned to May 25, for the defendant’s arraignment. The amended charge against the defendant partly reads:

“That you, Mr. Rolland Oluwasegun Elusoji, on or before the 30th day of November, 2024 within the Federal High Court, Lagos Judicial Division, conspired with One, Oladejo Funmilayo Grace ‘m’, Abiola Oluwasegun ‘m’, at large, to commit a felony to wit; obtaining funds to the total sum of about One Billion, Two Hundred and Seven Million Naira (N1, 207, 000, 000.00k) Only, from One, Otunba Seye Famojuro ‘m’’, under the false pretence of purchases of a vehicle and real-estate property for him, knowing same to be false, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1) and punishable under Section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud And Other Related Offences Act, 2006.