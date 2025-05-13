Alleged N.5M-For-Bail: Protesters Storm Delta Police HQ

Share

Hundreds of placardcarrying protesters yesterday stormed the police headquarters in Asaba to protest against the alleged extortion by police officers. Reports claimed that police unlawfully demand N500,000 for bail.

The Coordinator of the protest Rev David Ugolor condemned the unlawful detention, extortion and impunity by the police.

He said: “We gather here today under the banner of justice and rule of law to address a matter of grave concern and constitutional importance, the unlawful arrest, harassment and continued detention of two Nigerian citizens – Henry Umukoro and Godfrey Jonah, his colleague.

“Both men were initially granted bail after two days, following the payment of a staggering N500, 000. “Yet, this mockery of justice did not end there.

They were rearrested without a court order and transferred to the Delta State Police Command in Asaba. “As we speak, they remain in detention. No formal charges have been filed, no court proceedings.”

