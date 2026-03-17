Alleged Murder: George Idumange, 4 Others Remanded In Prison

George Idumange, the key suspect in the murder of the 42 years old Bayelsa State Estate Agent, Richard Ekpebu and four others were on Monday, arraigned before a State High Court by the state government on a 12-count charge bordering on murder, illegal possession of firearms, armed robbery and destroying of evidence.

Also arraigned with George Idumange, were his girlfriend, Miss Victory Bernard, 23; a personnel with the Okaka Medium Correctional Centre with the rank of ASP equivalent, Ekiamene Amaoniye, aka Cash Money; Ibo Imaremi Gold, alias Police, 34; and Henry Igwe, 35.

They however pleaded not guilty upon the reading of the charge marked BYHC/YHC/ CR/19/2026. The presiding Judge, Justice Raphael Ajuwa, after listening to the arguments of the prosecuting lawyer, E. J. Peterside and the defence lawyers, M. Y. Benabo (for 1st and 4th accused), Azi Ovana (2nd accused) and Wariebi Igberikubo (5th accused) and Okunade, he granted the application of the state that the suspects be remanded at the Okaka Medium Correctional Center pending trial.

At yesterday’s proceedings, the sister to the key suspect, identified as Queen Felix (6th accused) was however not in court.