Alleged Murder: Emir Ajagungbade Arraigned On Amended Charges March 13

Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo on Tuesday adjourned the arraignment of Oyeyemi Olalekan, popularly known as Emir Ajagungbade, until March 13, 2024.

Emir is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

New Telegraph reports that Emir had earlier been arraigned before the court on February 1st when he was remanded at the Ile-Ife custodial facility

But at the resumed sitting today, the prosecution counsel, R. E. Usman, told the court he brought an amended charge and a motion.

But the defence counsel, Edmond Biriomoni, appealed to the court for some time, saying that he had just been served the motion this morning (today) and needed time to respond to the prosecution application.

He noted that some fundamental defects in the prosecution application could not be raised orally and needed to be addressed.

New Telegraph recalls that Emir was arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Osun State Police Command in September 2023.

Following his arrest, he was swiftly transferred to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The Command had issued a wanted notice for Olalekan on July 2, 2022, on charges of murder, cultism, and armed robbery.

He was appointed by Governor Ademola Adeleke as a member of the state’s Transport Disciplinary Committee in January 2023.