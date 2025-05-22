New Telegraph

May 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
May 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Alleged Murder: Court…

Alleged Murder: Court Remands Man, 24

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, yesterday remanded a 24-year old man, Yusuf Lateef, in a correctional facility over an alleged murder.

Lateef, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count of conspiracy and murder. The Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction.

Olanipekun directed that the case file should be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. He thereafter, adjourned the case until July 22, for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Musbau Lawal, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at about 11.00a.m on May 1, at the Soka Area of Ibadan.

Lawal said that the defendant and others now at large, unlawfully caused the death of a 24-year old man, Williams Onaopemipo. He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Music Teacher Bags Life Imprisonment For Defiling 9-Year-Old Pupil
Read Next

Court Remands Two Over Alleged Attempted Murder
Share
Copy Link
×