Alleged Murder: Court Remands Man, 24

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, yesterday remanded a 24-year old man, Yusuf Lateef, in a correctional facility over an alleged murder.

Lateef, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count of conspiracy and murder. The Magistrate, Mr Olaolu Olanipekun did not take the plea of the defendant due to lack of jurisdiction.

Olanipekun directed that the case file should be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice. He thereafter, adjourned the case until July 22, for mention.

The Prosecutor, ASP Musbau Lawal, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at about 11.00a.m on May 1, at the Soka Area of Ibadan.

Lawal said that the defendant and others now at large, unlawfully caused the death of a 24-year old man, Williams Onaopemipo. He said that the offences contravened Sections 516 and 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

