Alleged Money Laundering: Yahaya Bello’s Name Not On Property Documents, EFCC Witness Tells Court

…Case adjourned to March 6, 7 for continuation of trial

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, adjourned the money laundering case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to March 6 and 7, 2025, for the continuation of trial.

The court adjourned after the prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, called his two witnesses, one on the subpoena.

When Pinheiro, SAN, called the first witness, Segun Joseph Adeleke, the Defendant’s Counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, objected, saying that the witness’ name was not included in the initial list of witnesses provided by the prosecution.

This, he said, could affect his cross-examination. The trial, however, proceeded and the witness, who identified himself as the General Manager of Efab Properties Limited, was asked to tell the court what he knew about a property on 1, Ikogosi Road, Maitama and another one in Gwarinpa.

Adeleke told the court that the name of the former governor did not reflect on any of the two properties being examined on Monday and that he did not see him throughout the transactions.

Giving an account of what transpired, he said sometime in 2020, his chairman, Chief Fabian Nwora, introduced him to a young man called Shehu Bello and that they discussed the purchase of the property.

“We discussed the purchase of the property in question. And he told me that the young man would be coming back to make payment for the property at an agreed price of N550 million,” he said.

When asked if he had seen Shehu Bello since that day, he said, “I saw him three times. The first time was for introduction, the second time for payment and the third time was when he brought a legal document for the execution of the EFAB property.”

The EFCC lawyer then mentioned another property at 5th Avenue in Gwarinpa and told the witness to tell the court what he knew about it.

Responding, the witness said the property was purchased by one Nuhu Mohammed for N70 million and was paid for through a bank transfer.

He was asked if he remembered which bank the money came from, but he said no.

On cross-examination, the defendant’s counsel, Daudu, SAN, asked if the witness’ actions were purely based on the instructions of his chairman. He responded, “Yes.”

The counsel further asked whether it was correct to say that he did not initiate any discussion with Shehu Bello on his own, to which he also answered, “Yes.”

On the documents signed for the transactions, the Defendant’s Counsel asked the witness if he could confirm that Shehu Bello signed his own part in his presence.

“He did not my Lord,” he answered.

Daudu, SAN, also asked: “Throughout this transaction, did you set an eye on the defendant?”

“Not at any time in the course of this transaction,” the witness responded.

He was also asked if the name of the defendant appeared anywhere on the documents he said were with the EFCC.

He, again, answered, “No!”. The Prosecution then told the court that they had another witness to call, on subpoena.

The Defendant’s Counsel objected that they were being taken by surprise but added that he had no intention of stalling the trial.

The second witness identified herself as Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA).

She had the subpoena with her, which the lawyer sought to tender as evidence.

The Defendant’s counsel had no objection and it was marked “Exhibit 1”.

The witness read out the documents the subpoena asked for to include the statement of account of Kogi State Government House, from January 1, 2016 to January 31, 2024.

The statements of account of Maselina Njoku, from January 1 to December 31, 2022, were also admitted in evidence, including the account opening packages of American International School and statements of accounts, from September 1 to September 30, 2020.

Justice Emeka Nwite then adjourned to March 6 and 7, 2025 for continuation of trial.

