Alleged Money Laundering: EFCC Withdraws Charge Against Lagos Speaker, Obasa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has withdrawn the money laundering charge slammed against the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, before a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Consequent upon the anti-graft agency’s withdrawal of the criminal charge, the court, presided over by Justice Nicholas Oweibo discharged the ‘lien/Post No Debit’ placed on Obasa’s three accounts in a new generation bank, and set aside the Ex-parte orders made on September 15, 2020, which led to the freezing of the accounts.

It would be recalled that the court had on September 15, 2020, in the interim, frozen the accounts belonging to the Lagos Speaker following an Ex-parte motion designated FHC/LCS/1064/2020, filed by the EFCC.

Obasa’s accounts frozen by the court are 0001852063 (US Dollars), 0001852056 (Current), and 5002309624 (Savings).

Justice Oweibo, on August 16, 2023, had heard the application to unfreeze the accounts in the Chamber.

While the matter lasted, counsel for the anti-graft agency, Mr Sulaiman I. Sulaiman, informed the court that the application to unfreeze the accounts was brought pursuant to Section 44(2)(K) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Sections 26, 29 and 34 (1) of the EFCC (Establishment) Act, 2004, and under the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

In his ruling, Justice Oweibo declared that “An order is hereby granted to the respondent/applicant setting aside the Ex-parte orders of this court made on the 15th day of September 2020 upon the Ex-parte Motion of the applicant/ respondent in relation to the funds of the respondent/applicant domiciled in the accounts stated.