Alleged Money Laundering: Court Adjourns Yahaya Bello’s Trial Till Nov 12

An Abuja High Court yesterday adjourned hearing in the N110 billion fraud case involving former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello. The case will now resume on November 12.

Justice Maryann Anenih adjourned the case after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) called its sixth witness. Bello is standing trial alongside Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu for allegations bordering on money laundering.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Thursday, the prosecution first called its fifth witness Victoria Oluwafemi, a compliance officer with Polaris Bank.

The witness told the court the total credit to the account in question, which came from different senders, adding that the transfers from the account were in multiples of N10 million. She said the total credit in November, 2021 was N450 million.