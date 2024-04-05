Alleged Money Laundering: Bobrisky In Court For Arraignment

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought crossdresser, Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky to the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Abimbola Awogboro, where he is expected to be arraigned.

Bobrisky was brought into the premises of the court in a white bus by the operatives of the anti-graft agency, and his case was listed as No. 10 on the court list.

It would be recalled that Bobrisky who was arrested by the commission on Wednesday is facing a six-count charge bordering on Naira abuse and money laundering.

According to the charge slammed against Bobrisky by the commission through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the crossdresser in the first count is alleged to have on March 24, 2024, tampered with a sum to the tune of N400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos, an offence which the EFCC said is contrary to and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

On the second count, Bobrisky was alleged to have between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

The third count indicated that in December 2023, Bobrisky, at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

While count four accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island, the fifth count suggested that the crossdresser, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between Sept 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

On the sixth count, Bobrisky is being accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6 (1) (a), and Section 19 (1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.